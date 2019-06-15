50th graduating class at St. Paul says farewell

By TAYLOR

MURCHISON-

GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

St. Paul High School

held their graduation ceremonies at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford on Tuesday, June 4.

The school’s president Cary Dupont said the class of 2019 stands out as the 50th class to graduate from St. Paul.

“That by itself makes it a very special class – there’s only one 50th class and that’s them, and they’ve done a great job,” said Dupont. “Their leadership has been amazing, couldn’t be more proud of this group, they’re doing a great job being the 50th graduating class from St. Paul.”

Violet Rodriguez said she was a mixture of happy, nervous, sad, and many other emotions because she’s spent at least the last four years will the same students. She credits her time at St. Paul to the environment, and said that the environment is what she will miss most.

“It’s definitely like a home, another family, the people here are welcoming, and now it’s just, we’re going out into the world, going out on our own and it’s going to be hard,” said Rodriguez.

In the fall, she will be attending Central Connecticut State University, where she may study business, but she is currently undecided.

Jack Kurnik also said he will miss the family atmosphere of St. Paul. After graduation, Kurnik said he will wake up the next morning, proud to be a St. Paul alumni.

“I really think that St. Paul embraces each and every individual in the school as a part of one big family,” said Kurnik. “A lot of people start to feel sentimental on graduation day, I’ve certainly felt that, but this feels like a nice, happy ending to a long four years of hard work, much suc cess, and I’m proud to be here.”

Class president Magalin Carroll addressed the gathered family and friends with a description of the class of 2019. Carroll said, “We have grown and matured to become reliable and compassionate adults, and in this past year I have seen many of us step into the responsibility of role model for the underclassmen. It has been immensely gratifying to see our class become so welcoming and compassionate in our interactions with underclassmen.”

“I’m super excited, ready to take the next step in my life, get out of high school – I mean, I had a great time at St. Paul but I’m excited to move on,” said Kevin Ashworth, who will be attending Western Connecticut State University in Danbury come the fall, where he is excited to continue his academic and athletic career on the lacrosse team.

Gabrielle Bernier said it was “crazy” to think about graduation day having arrived because it’s something she had been dreaming about. She thought it would be “weird” attending a different school the flow would differ from what she is used to at St. Paul.

In the fall, Brenier will be attending the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Science, where she will study toward becoming a physician’s assistant.

Class of 2019 valedictorian, Jordan Rinaldi, said he was proud of what his class had accomplished.

“We came into St. Paul in the fall of 2015 as individuals and we leave now as a unified family We have succeeded not only in the classroom, but in all of our passions,” said Rinaldi. “We all share a desire for excellence, and it gives me great joy to know that we have left our mark on the history of St. Paul.”

“My advice to (the graduates) is just keep following your heart, and continue to be the best person you can be, the best version of yourself that you can be,” said Dupont.

The Class of 2019 of St. Paul Catholic High School is:

Lance Arellano, Kevin R. Ashworth, Connor J. Baston, Madison K. Bernier, Gabrielle M. Bernier, Cheyenne Lee Bissonnette, Connor M. Bogdanski, Michael Peter Bond, Devyn Jean Bouchard, Isabella Ann Calcagni, Magalin Helen Carroll, Dennis Patrick Cawley, Kevin J. Charles, Catherine Ann Ciampi, Madelyn Marie Corey, Sean Patrick Crean, Emma Ruth Cretella, Dennis Reagan Crispino, Addison Elizabeth Davis, Carolyn Rebecca Del Debbio, Anna Dale Delfino, Julia Jennifer Dess, Natalie Mae Diaz, Elizabeth Marie Diaz, Nicholas James DiPietro, Julia Marie Dobie, Paige Theresa Dossias, Hannah Duffany, Clare Celia Farrington, Xinyi Lydia Feng, Lauren Rose Ferguson, Chloe Ferraro, Emily Marie Fifield, Nicolas David Fiscella, Dylan Michael Gagnon, Margaret Louise Galvin, Tyler Michael Garry, McKenzie Lynn Gauthier, Garrett John Gay, Jacqueline Theresa Grabherr, Isabella Sarina Griffin, Owen Guglielmino, Jessica Gullo, Emily May Haase, Gianna Kathryn Houle, John David Ivers III, Victoria Lee Janelle, Blake Thomas Keller, Elizabeth Rose Kelly, Morgan Elizabeth Kolb, Isabella Paige Kunze, John Thomas Kurnik, Gabriella Kuzawa, Rebecca Lagace, Benjamin Ricci Lahey, Jada Marie Lefrancois, Joseph Michael Leone, Shuo Li, Sarah J. Lozinski, Connor William Lozito, Melissa J. Lyder,

Molly Patricia MacAllister, Jack Connor Maikowski, Carolyn Theresa Marchak, Jessica Elizabeth Masi, Julia Massicotte, Miranda Sofia Matos, Kelsey Jennifer Matthews, Samuel Mazzarelli, Evan Wallace Mendela, Olivia Kathleen Mike, Ryan William Mikosz, Christopher Robert Mills, Ashley Erin Moore, Hannah Marie Mulcahy, Rebecca Lucy Nerbonne, Hannah Elizabeth Orzel, Charles Lawrence Panke, Zhenhao Pei, Kaiqi Richard Peng, Ryan Martin-Pepin, Jessica Marie Persechino, Christian Scott Peterson, Maya Grace Phairoj, Abigayle Jean Poirot, Kristina Marie Posten, Ryan Matthew Prendergast, James Kirt Rasmussen, Allison Emily Reed, David Benjamin Richardson, Sarah Lynn-Mary Richardson, Jordan Anthony Rinaldi, Hannah Elizabeth Rinheart, Violet Victoria Rodriguez, Juliette Russo, Emily Paige Saliby, Ryne Salius, Katherine Mary Sanchirico, Joseph Harold Morrison Sefcik, Ty Raeburn Selinske, Bonifacius Wisnu Sàid Sidharta, Spencer Anthony Edward Sinkwich, Julia Elizabeth Sosnowski, Serena Shanice Stevens, Johann Kevin Strasser, Ryan David Sulvester, Ashley Jon Suzio, Donavan Symes, Emma Tavera, Anthony Scott Terry, Jacob Scott Thibodeau, Adam Patrick Van Linter, Ximena Varela-Marin, Christopher Michael Warner, Margaret Noble Welton, Scott Robert Winters, Shuoyun Yang, Haotian Yu, Stefan Raymond Zwolinski