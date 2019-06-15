Bristol Eastern’s top students ready to graduate

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Bristol Eastern High School’s Taylor Domingue and Molyna Tep will graduate at the top of the class of 2019, as the valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively.

Domingue said that her senior year of high school was her favorite, and while she worked hard taking several AP classes, she was able to spend time with her friends, as well as join the cross country and track teams for the first time.

“I feel like it takes a while to find what we want to do. Freshman year everybody pushes all these clubs and sports in our face but we don’t really know if we want to join any of them and what our passions are yet,” said Domingue. “By senior year, we’re comfortable. We have a lot more freedom.”

Her academic career with continue this fall when she will attend UCONN to study molecular and cell biology on a pre-medical track. The valedictorian said that she has been thinking about becoming an anesthesiologist, but currently, “everything is up in the air.”

For the past two years, she has been an intern with the Pequabuck River Watershed Association.

Domingue recalled working on building a garden at BEHS that reduces pollution.

“I spent so much work on that project. I presented it throughout the community and I called contractors, I secured the donations for the funding, and it was just a lot of work but it was very rewarding because now we’re planting it this year and I’m very excited,” said Domingue. “I am very passionate about the environment as well. So, it’s just a nice thing that I did to feel like I’m contributing to the environment and helping to, reduce all the damage that we’ve done to the environment.”

With her high school career wrapping up, Domingue hopes she has been able to inspire younger students to contribute to their community at large.

“A lot of people don’t think high school is very important, but, it sets a nice foundation for where you will go for like college and beyond,” said the valedictorian. “It’s more of a time for experimentation really, than anything. I don’t want kids to feel pressured that they need to figure out what they want to do for the rest of their lives in high school because that’s insane, but, it should be a time where you have fun, but also experiment with what you want to pursue for the rest of your life.”

Tep explained that throughout her high school career, she was a member of the Leo Club, a division of the Lions Club, that promotes volunteerism. Her time spent with the Leo Club will be the most memorable, she explained, as she was able to use her artistic creativity by making posters, flyers, and more.

Her desire to volunteer lead her to Companion Pet Rescue, or CPR Dogs, a canine rescue organization based out of Southbury.

Tep said she was thankful for the teachers who encouraged her to take on a creative path. The salutatorian plans to put her passion for art to good use in the fall when she will attend Drexel University, majoring in interactive digital media, in the hopes of becoming a user experience designer.

“It’s user research, so you basically make a product made for the user, and you’ll send surveys out to people and make sure it gets better, and make sure it’s like user friendly.,” said Tep. “I like it because it’s a bit more creative.”