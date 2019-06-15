Crowall to run for GOP in 3rd district

Republican Camerin Crowall, a resident of Bristol for 25 years, announced his candidacy for City Council in the third municipal district.

“The City of Bristol is comprised of great people with great heart,” said Crowal in his announcement. “I’m looking to promote Bristol’s ‘All Heart’ attitude and bring value to our city through innovation, sensible bipartisanship, and a genuine love of community.”

Crowal joins Cheryl Thibeault as the Republican candidates in the third district.

A press release from Bristol Republicans said Crowall’s candidacy “rounds out a Republican city council slate that represents youth, women, minorities, businesses and even walk-away Democrats. Republicans are looking to regain control of the City Council by presenting a broad spectrum of candidates focused on a New Generation of Accountability.”