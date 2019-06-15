Farmers Market opens June 22 at Centre Square

The City of Bristol announced opening day for the 2019 season of Bristol’s Farmers Market at Centre Square (across the street from city hall) will be Saturday, June 22.

The market will run every Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Oct. 26.

This year, there will be free musical entertainment each week that will highlight many local musicians and bands. Krista Goodrich, a Bristol Eastern High School graduate will be performing on June 22. Krista, also known locally as Krista Johnson, likes to sing Americana, folk, and acoustic music.

Products range from farm fresh vegetables, fruits and products from local farms, to homemade beef jerky, to baked goods, coffee, maple syrup and other locally-produced products.

The City of Bristol Farmers Market is recognized by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture as accepting payment vouchers from the Women, Infants, and Children Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. All participating farms are certified by the Connecticut Department of Agriculture.

For more information, to stay up to date on weekly vendors and entertainment, visit bristolallheart.com/farmersmarket.