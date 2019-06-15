Vendors sought for Rockwell fest Kids’ Zone Aug. 17

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center invites community organizations and businesses to participate in this year’s West End Association Rockwell Park Summer Festival in the Kids’ Zone, taking place on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rockwell Park in Bristol.

There is no fee for a booth in the Kids’ Zone!

The Kid’s Zone welcomes thousands of children and families each year with live music, games, hands-on activities, an obstacle course, roaming entertainment, and opportunities to meet representatives from family oriented community organizations and businesses.

Interested organizations may contact Doreen Stickney at Doreen.stickey@imaginenation.org, or call (860)540-3160 by Monday, July 15.