SATURDAY, JUNE 22

BRISTOL

HANDBELLS RESTORATION BENEFIT PASTA DINNER. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Pasta, sauce, meatballs, salad, bread/butter, beverages, dessert. Asbury United Methodist Church, 90 Church Ave., Forestville. $10, adults. $5, children 6 to 10. Free, children under 5. (860) 584-0529.