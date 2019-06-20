Letters of intent signed for Centre Square property

The City of Bristol announced in a press release the approval of a Letter of Intent for Parcel 1 and a portion of Parcel 3 in Centre Square at a recent City Council meeting. The Council also released an update on the status of the development of Parcel 10 also in Centre Square, and announced the impending opening of a new brewery and brick oven pizza business on North Main Street.

At the June 11 City Council meeting, a Letter of Intent was approved for Tabacco & Son Builders, Inc. and its investment team to partner with the ownership of Ristorante Francesco’s, 318 Franklin Ave., Hartford, to construct an approximately 20,000 square-foot, two-story commercial building encompassing Parcel 1 of Centre Square and a small portion of Parcel 3.

The press release said Parcel 1 is an approximately 20,844 square-foot property located at the corner of Riverside Avenue and North Main Street. The building will contain several tenant spaces, including an approximately 5,000 square-foot restaurant space; 2,500 square feet of additional retail/office space on the first floor; and, approximately 10,000 square feet of tenant office space on the second floor.

A Letter of Intent with Cyr & Wilson Development for Parcel 10, located immediately north of the Bristol Health Medical Care Center on Main Street, was executed in December 2018. Progress on Parcel 10 is moving forward as Cyr & Wilson Development complete their design plans for a mixed-use, four-story building which will contain retail on the first floor and market-rate apartments on the upper floors, said the city press release. The City and Parcel 10 developers are talking with one restaurant tenant to occupy space on the first floor. In addition, the release said, Cyr & Wilson Developers and the City will be collaborating on a pedestrian walkway that is adjacent to Parcel 10 along the railroad bank which will connect Main Street to a public parking area within Centre Square.

The news release said Better Half Brewing and Mo’s Brick Oven Pizza will be opening soon, too.