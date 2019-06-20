Man seriously hurt in early morning crash

A man was seriously injured during a one-car crash on Farmington Avenue Thursday morning, June 20.

Bristol police said they received a call at 4:31 a.m. about an accident in the area of Farmington Avenue and Collins Road.

Police said the sole male occupant of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Bristol Police Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and took over the investigation of the crash.

Police asked that if anyone has information about the crash to call Officer Brian Jones at (860)584-3036.