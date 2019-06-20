Obituaries: Chester G. Kozikowski

Chester G. Kozikowski Sr., 91, of Terryville, husband of the late Marion (Roskosky) Kozikowski passed away Monday June 17, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. Chester was born November 22, 1927 in Bristol, CT, son of the late Stanley and Madeline (Masczak) Kozikowski. He was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII. Prior to his retirement he was employed as a custodian for the Bristol School System. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol. He is survived by his son, Chester Kozikowski and his wife Terri of Terryville; his daughters, Diane Haines of Terryville and Donna Hotchkiss and her husband Lee of Thomaston; his brother Daniel Kozikowski of Terryville; five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Stanley, Henry, Walter and Raymond. Funeral services will be held 11AM on Friday June 21, 2019 at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville, CT. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Friday morning from 10 – 11AM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Plymouth Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 191 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786 or to the American Heart Assoc., 5 Brookside Dr., Wallingford, CT 06492 www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

