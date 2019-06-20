Obituary: Grace (Carlson) Forsberg, 93

Grace (Carlson) Forsberg, 93, wife of the late Edward G. Forsberg, died Tuesday (June 18, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Born in Bristol on March 16, 1926 to Axel and Signe (Anderson) Carlson, she was a lifelong Bristol resident. She graduated from Bristol High School in 1944 with a specialty in commercial stenography. She was an administrative assistant for most of her career, having worked for Beach & Calder Attorneys at Law, as well as United Technologies in Farmington before retiring in 1980. Grace and her husband enjoyed a 49-year marriage filled with many happy memories. She was known for being a great party hostess and an incredible cook. Grace also enjoyed crafts including knitting, and sewing, as well as dancing with Edward at the Bristol Polish Club and the Bristol Swedish Social Club. Gloria Dei Lutheran Church was very important to Grace, throughout her life she participated in many of their committees and clubs.

Grace is survived by her two sons: Thomas Forsberg and his wife Jane of Bristol, RI and Richard Forsberg and his wife Tina of Hebron, CT; five grandchildren: Brian, Mickey, Hanna, Kirby and Matthew Forsberg; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by two brothers: George and Irving Carlson; and one sister: Harriet Carlson.

Funeral services will take place on June 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp Street in Bristol, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 355 Camp Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit Grace’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.