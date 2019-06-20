Obituary: Newman J. Masse, 78

Newman J. Masse, of Bristol, beloved husband of Muriel (Rossignol) Masse, passed away at home on Thursday June 13, 2019. Newman was born in Van Buren, ME on December 18, 1940 and was a son of the late Alfred and Ozite (Lajoie) Masse. He formerly lived in Van Buren and New Britain before moving to Bristol in 1966. He was a co-owner and operator of H & N Construction Co., Plainville, established in 1968 until retiring. A dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus, he was a member, past Grand Knight and Faithful Navigator of the Palos Council #35 and a 4th Degree Knight with the M.B. Roddan Assembly #108. He was also a member of the St. Jean de Baptist Society in New Britain and the French Businessmen’s Association. He was a parishioner of St. Matthew Church, Forestville, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Men’s Retreat League. In addition to his wife of 54 years, Newman is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Eric and Kim Masse of Southington and Dean and Michelle Masse of Bristol; two daughters and sons-in-law: Deborah and James Healey of Bristol, and Charlene and Alan Key of North Carolina; two brothers: Raynold Masse of Presque Isle, ME and Gilman Masse of Caribou, ME; four sisters: Geraldine Cyr of Newport, ME, Rena Dubay of Presque Isle, ME, Jeannine St. Jean of Maine, Claudette Maillard of Fort Fairfield, ME; nine grandchildren: Trina Troth and husband Bernie, Christopher Lord and wife, Daphne, Angela Lord, Paige Masse and Fiancé Dave Fasulo, Erica Masse, Chloe Lupton, Zach Lupton, Teigan Key, and Alexandra Willard; 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings: Cecile St. Jean, Nelson, Tony, Herman, Yvette Cyr, Delmar Masse, Pauline Maillett, Gerald, and 2 nieces and 4 nephews with a special place in his heart for Brian Cyr and Gary Masse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday June 19, 2019, 10 A.M. at St. Matthew Church 120 Church St., Forestville. Entombment will be at the convenience of the family in the Holy Family Mausoleum, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Tuesday June 18, 2019 between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to National Kidney Foundation 1463 Highland Ave., Cheshire, CT 06410. Please visit Newman’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

