Obituary: Stephen Joseph Rudzinski, 98

Stephen Joseph Rudzinski, 98, of Forestville, husband of Ida Lisotto Rudzinski, passed away at home on Tuesday June 18, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Steve was born in New Britain on January 3, 1921 to the late Frank and Rose (Klimowska) Rudzinski. He grew up in New Britain and attended local schools. At age 18 he joined the Navy, serving his country during World War II and the Korean Conflict. Steve was employed at the former Grimes Aerospace Co. in Plymouth as a quality control manager and a member of the Federal Aviation Administration, retiring in 1986. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed woodworking and was a history buff. He was a Patriots and Yankees fan. Besides his wife Ida, he leaves his daughter Nancy Rudzinski Whittle; granddaughter Courtney Whittle and her spouse Al Dance; grandsons Stephen Whittle (Melissa Cipriano) and Jonathan Whittle (Kathy Olszewski). He was predeceased by his son Stephen H. Rudzinski; and his three sisters and four brothers. As he would always say: “Better days are coming”

There are no calling hours and funeral services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online www.stjude.org

