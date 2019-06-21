Obituary: Paul F. Marseglia, 90

Paul F. Marseglia, 90, of Bristol, husband of Patricia (Nicoletti) Marseglia, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, June 17, 2019. He was born November 12, 1928 in Bristol and was a son of the late Diodato and Filomena (Pascone) Marseglia. Paul worked as an electrician before retiring and was an avid fan of the UCONN girl’s basketball team. He will always be remembered for his unconditional love for his family and friends. In addition to his beloved wife, Paul is survived by his two sons: Paul Marseglia and his wife Katheryn of Maine, Chris Marseglia and his wife Laurie of Branford; his daughter: Susan Bernier and her husband Tom Lavigne of Bristol; his sister: Carolina Marseglia of Cape Cod; His grandchildren and great grandchildren Nate Marseglia, Zack Marseglia, Maggie Marseglia, Sarah, Brian, Aidan and Addison Canina, Amy, Marc, Jake and Mae Calandruccio, Dan, Anita and Caroline Weeks, and several nieces and nephews along with Emma Tavera who is a special part of the family. In addition to his parents, Paul is predeceased by his brothers: Angelo Marseglia and Joseph Marseglia.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Monday, June 24, 2019 at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol, is assisting the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Paul’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.