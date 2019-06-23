Sipping some cocktails where it’s all a ‘Wonder’

by MIKE CHAIKEN

EDITIONS EDITOR

For those who love a good cocktail, and who are always on the look out for a new taste to add to their repertoire, Foxwoods Resort Casino’s “The Wonder of the Cocktail” was the place to be June 19 to 21.

In addition to the opportunity to taste spirits from across the globe, the three day event at the casino in Mashantucket, Conn. also offered classes such as “The Art of Blending,” which explored the distillation process for Distillation Collection rums; “Agave Lab,” where guests learned about the history of tequila and mezcal; and “Sip-Savor-Swagger,” where chefs offered up their take on the best cocktails to go with certain foods.

On the final day of the event, “The Wonder of the Cocktail” gave aficionados the opportunity to sip special cocktails, such as “Last Mango in Paris,” poolside with “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay. Then in the evening, the Grand Tasting was held where there was a plethora of spirits like gins, vodkas, whiskeys, and tequilas from well-known brands such as Bacardi and Jim Beam, local brands such as Litchfield Distillery, and aspirational brands such as Highland Park and Cragganmore.

And many of the brands at the tastings had their mixology geniuses whip up some special signature cocktails for the gathering.

The three-day event was a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Eastern Connecticut.

PHOTOS by MIKE CHAIKEN