Baseball: Post 2 squad diverse this year

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The Senior American Legion baseball team from Bristol is a diverse group that will once again have representatives from all three high schools in town playing for the squad.

The Post 2 line-up includes seven players who graduated from the scholastic ranks in 2018 along with several individuals who either just finished or will continue on in high school.

“I like the team,” said Bristol coach Jerry LaPenta. “I like the group. We’ve got some talent; we’ve got some veteran players.”

The 2018 team finished 13-5 in Zone 1 play and ended up in second place. Bristol went 2-2 over the postseason though the weather did not help.

Avon (16-2) nabbed first place last season and wants to repeat in 2019.

The defense should be strong this season with the likes of Ryan Greene (first base), Evan Bouchard (second base, shortstop), Noah Plantamuro (shortstop/second base), and Mac Goulet (third base) manning the infield.

That outfield can be really tough if Cory Fradette is going to be a fixture in centerfield while Alec DiLoreto (left) and Josh Nohilly (right) will also see time in those positions.

Carson Sassu, who moved over to shortstop for Bristol Eastern’s stretch run this year, is back behind the plate as Post 2 is a bit thin at catcher.

And Sassu is going to be catching balls thrown by some very good arms.

That staff will include Stephen Warkowski, Alex Balfour, Cory Fradette, Kyle Lauretti, Alec DiLoreto, Noah Plantamuro, Nick Ruffino, Josh Nohilly, Joe Maglio III, Trevor Mays, Ethan Rayn, and Jagger Duquette.

Duquette is certainly an elite talent while Lauretti was just starting to put it all together over the second half of the season for Bristol Central.

“We’re going to have very good pitching all year,” said LaPenta. “Things will be good.”

Devan Jacques, Owen Davis, and Roberto Cruz will also support the squad as well.

The zone looks different as the state moved from eight to six divisions this year and several former rivals are back in the mix to battle Post 2.

The usual suspects in the form of Winsted, Simsbury, and mainstay Avon – making up the Northern Division – return but in the Southern portion of Zone 1, West Hartford, Southington, Newington, Berlin, and Hartford have entered the mix.

“There’s going to be nobody running away with the zone like it has in the past with two teams at the top like last year with us and Avon,” said LaPenta. “Bringing in West Hartford, Southington, Newington…everyone is going to be involved.”

Parity is the term that could be used for Zone 1 which certainly has teams who, on any given night, can beat any opponent.

It makes for a very competitive division and Bristol welcomes all that competition.

“Everyone is going to knock each other off,” said LaPenta. “And the way it is right now, you’ve just got to be in the top five [of the zone for state tournament qualification]. Obviously, we’re shooting to be the best team and I’ll think we’ll be there towards the end. We’ll be in position like we always are in the last week it seems. [We] have a good chance to win the zone.”