Girls LL softball: Top talent hits field in softball City Series

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The 2019 Bristol Girls Little League Softball City Series tournament was an excellent showing of the Mum City’s top talent with the Gators winning it all in the end.

The contests commenced from Peck Park, Casey Field and – of course – Rockwell Park and the 2019 edition featured four teams, one more than last season.

The tournament, held from June 3 through June 6, saw all four Major division teams battle it out: the Cobras, Gators, Panthers, and Velocity.

And the double elimination tournament had more twists and turns than a soft serve ice cream cone made at Dunphys over on Stafford Avenue.

Here’s one final look at all the action from this year’s exciting tournament:

Monday, June 3 – No. 1 Gators vs. No. 4 Cobras (Rockwell Park): The Gators won the opening contest 15-0 in a mercy ruled four innings. Brooklyn Whitlock threw a no-hitter for the Gators.

Monday, June 3 – No. 2 Velocity vs. No. 3 Panthers (Peck Park): The Panthers pulled off a 17-11 upset to advance to the winner’s bracket.

Tuesday, June 4 – No. 1 Gators vs. No. 3 Panthers (Rockwell Park): The Gators moved to the championship round with a 12-6 victory over the Panthers that included a fun power outage.

Tuesday, June 4 – No. 2 Velocity vs. No. 4 Cobras (Casey Field): The Velocity eliminated the Cobras 24-14 in five innings. The Velocity outscored the Cobras 24-9 to end the game. The lights went out about five minutes after the completion of the mercy-shortened contest.

Wednesday, June 5 – No. 2 Velocity vs. No. 2 Panthers (Rockwell Park): It was another tip-and-tuck affair but the Panthers reeled off a 15-11 decision over the Velocity. The Panthers moved on to battle the Gators – having to defeat the squad twice to win the City Series Championship.

Thursday, June 6 – Championship game – No. 1 Gator vs. No. 3 Panthers (Rockwell Park): With the game tied at 9-9 going into the bottom of the fifth, the Gators scored two runs to ice the contest – leading the squad to the City Series championship in an 11-9 win.

