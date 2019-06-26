BC athletes sign up to play college sports

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

BRISTOL – Bristol Central High School saw several of its senior athletes sign the dotted line as several athletes from the school on the hill will continue on into the collegiate ranks of the NCAA.

And that includes the football program as Central has seen its roster turning over players to the collegiate level and recently, two members of its program will advance their careers to the NCAA ranks.

Senior Daija Fitzpatrick, the quarterback of the Central team this past year, signed on with the program at American International College while fellow senior Nate Rosa recently committed to Western New England College.

For Fitzpatrick, all the hard work paid off as the defensive standout gets a chance to prove his abilities just up the road in Springfield.

“Excited and blessed to say I will be continuing my academics and athletics career at AIC,” said Fitzpatrick via Twitter.

He officially signed the dotted line to attend AIC in a ceremony from Bristol Central High School on Wednesday, May 30.

Fitzpatrick didn’t come off the field very much over the 2018 campaign at Bristol Central as the defensive back ran the offense as well.

In fact, the CHSCA Class L All-State defensive back and made the lives of many opposing wide receivers miserable.

He also earned CCC, Division II West All Conference honors this year as the Rams went 5-5 overall.

Fitzpatrick’s squads never finished less than .500 during his career at Central.

The athlete took the field for the Rams as a freshman and simply refused to leave the line-up.

Any coach from Bristol Central would tell you that Fitzpatrick simply never took plays off and ended up competing all over the field, literally.

That means offense, defense, special teams and everything in between.

This past campaign, he kept his squad in the state tournament hunt until the very last game despite Central having to forfeit two games this season which realistically damaged any kind of playoff contest.

And, to top it all off, he’s one of those rare players – since the 1990s anyways – to not taste defeat on Thanksgiving against Bristol Eastern, coming away with the 2018 Thomas M. Monahan Offensive Player of the Game award for his efforts in his team’s 24-19 win.

As a sophomore, Fitzpatrick caught 14 passes from quarterback Isaiah Miller for a team-leading 284 yards and two touchdowns in 2016 and during his junior campaign, he did a little of everything offensively.

He led the squad in both receptions (21) and receiving yardage (239) and was third on the team in carries with 29 for 356 yards.

Fitzpatrick tallied three rushing touchdowns that season for the Central football program.

And then this past fall, he complied 995 yards on the ground and threw for another 635 for a total of 1,630 combined yardage.

Fitzpatrick threw for five touchdowns and rushed for a team-leading 16 scores.

Last season, AIC went 1-8 overall – finally netting a win in its second to last game during November.

The NCAA Division II program was the NE-10 Champions in 2008, 2010, 2013, and 2014 and made playoff appearances during 2008 and 2013.

Fitzpatrick will help the program grow, just as he did at Bristol Central, and AIC should be a perfect fit for Fitzpatrick.

Rosa turned his attention to the NCAA Division III level and should be able to make early contributions to the Bears program.

“Excited to be a Golden Bear! Thank you to everyone who helped me get here,” said Rosa via his Twitter feed.

For the Rams, he proved to be an invaluable blocker in the offensive schemes and did all the little things that coaches – not the stat sheets – would pick up.

The senior wide receiver earned CCC, Division II West All Conference and made touchdown receptions against Capital Prep and Platt.

But his game truly comes down to the blocking and that turned small gains into first down efforts.

He can catch a ball in a crowd and block for other rushers and wide receivers to help move the chains down the field.

All those attributes will make him a necessary commodity at the next level.

And there were other collegiate signings that day from Bristol Central as several athletes made it known they were continuing their athletic endeavors.

Here’s the complete list:

Jack Alling, Keene State College (Swimming) – He was one of the Bristol Co-ops captains this past season on a very good swim team. He brought excellent leadership and should fit in well with the NCAA Division III program.

Kayla Beaulieu, Elms College (Basketball/Softball) – Another one of those jack-of-all-trades athletes, Beaulieu will compete at Elms College in two different sports. The private school competes on the NCAA Division III level in Chicopee, Massachusetts. Beaulieu was third on the Rams in scoring in basketball this past year while getting big hits in a game against East Hartford over the spring.

Ellis Carmelich, Gaucher College (Soccer) – The speedster has been a major cog for the soccer program at BC for many years but will move up to Gaucher College and compete on the men’s soccer team. He’s as versatile as they come and should be able to slot in any position on the field when called upon.

Emilie Dube, Northern Vermont University (Tennis) – Another hidden gem in the state of Vermont, Dube lands at a growing NCAA Division III program.

Devin Flores and Pacifico Flores, Fairfield University (Cross Country) – It’s not a surprise the duo is going to stick together at the collegiate level, running on the men’s cross country squad for the Division I program. Pacifico just finished ahead of Devin at the Class L Cross Country championships on Oct. 26 – in the same time of 16:48 actually. Pacifico placed 10th while Devin earned 11th from Wickham Park in Manchester.

Adalia Malick, Springfield College (Soccer) – One of the program’s all-time top goal scorers, the multi-time CCC All-Conference standout moves on to local Springfield College to help the women’s soccer program. She earned All-State honors this past season, jamming in 20 goals and had 49 overall for her career. Her speed and all-around abilities will only enhance the Pride’s program.

Erin Petke, University of New Hampshire (Swimming) – One of the captains on the swim team from last season, Petke was one of the top divers in the Class M meet – placing 15th overall. The Bristol scholastic record holder of both the six-dive and 11-dive scores, Petke will be joining a big NCAA women’s program.

Ryan Rodriguez, American International College (Football) – Versatility is in his DNA and it’s no surprise the defensive end is headed to the next level. He’ll join buddy Daija Fitzpatrick up at AIC, a program getting two very good football players and, more importantly, two excellent people.

Dominic Va-Chomcheun, Fitchburg State (Football) – The defensive back is ready for the challenge at Fitchburg State in Massachusetts. He was another mainstay in the Central’s backfield and will be looking to help out the NCAA Division III program.

Ashley Watson, Chestnut Hill College (Lacrosse) – You know of her great play in basketball for the Rams but her lacrosse skills are equally impressive. She helped the Rams program immensely in their first season of Bristol Central lacrosse (without Bristol Eastern). Watson knew how to put the ball in the net and even led Central in goals scored on occasion this past year.