ConnectiCare employees participate in JA program at Hubbell

ConnectiCare employees visited Ellen P. Hubbell School on Thursday, June 6, to take part in the Junior Achievement of Southwest New England’s JA in a Day program, designed to deliver Junior Achievement lessons all in the same day.

“JA in a Day is an opportunity to share knowledge and inspire students in our community,” said Eric Galvin, president of ConnectiCare in a press release. “We’re working to create healthier futures for the communities we serve and participating in JA in a Day aligns with this goal. We’re proud to contribute to the future success of these students.”

ConnectiCare employees led classroom discussions on workforce readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy with students in kindergarten through fifth grade.