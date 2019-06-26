Obituaries: Barbara J. Strid

Barbara J. (Neumann) Strid, 67, of Plymouth, beloved wife of Ronald H. Strid, died on Wednesday (June 19, 2019) at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford. Barbara was born in Bristol on April 30, 1952 and was the daughter of the late Otto and Mildred (Santone) Neumann. She was raised and lived in Bristol where she graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. A resident of Plymouth since 1977, she worked for General Electric in Plainville for 35 years before retiring. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, Bristol, and her hobbies included photography. In addition to her husband, Barbara leaves her two brothers: Robert Neumann of Terryville and David Neumann of Bristol; and nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (June 25, 2019) at 11 AM at Liberty Baptist Church, 265 Maple Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Barbara’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

