Obituaries: Thomas K. Ruquist

Thomas K. Ruquist, 84, beloved husband of Anne (Parent) Ruquist, of Bristol died at home on Thursday (June 20, 2019). Born on January 5, 1935 to the late Sven and Nellie (Pitts) Ruquist, he was a lifelong Bristol resident. He served our country in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1957, following his service he worked for Pratt and Whitney Aircraft as a quality assurance inspector for 35 years before retiring in 1992. He was fond of sweets, woodworking and reading, and had a love of adventure. He was a history buff and had a love of airplanes. Thomas was always good at making the people around him feel special, especially Anne, his wife of 62 years.

In addition to Anne, Thomas is survived by a son: Kenneth Ruquist and his wife Shirley of Bristol; two daughters: Judi Girouard and her husband Michael of Bristol, and Jennifer Stuckman of Bristol; a brother: Clifford Ruquist; a sister: Lois Douyard and her husband Raymond; seven grandchildren: Karl and his wife Renee Ruquist, Brian Stuckman and his wife Gabriela, David Stuckman, Julie Girouard, Stephanie Girouard, Katie Girouard and Kara Girouard. He was predeceased by one brother: Norman Ruquist.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (June 25, 2019) at 11:00AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Avenue, Bristol. Friends and relatives are invited to call prior to the funeral service at Funk Funeral Home between 10:00AM and 11:00AM. Burial will follow at Peacedale Cemetery, James P. Casey Road, in Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Meriden Humane Society, 311 Murdock Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450. Please visit Thomas’ memorial web-site on www.FunkFuneralHome.com.