Police Dept. to be assessed; public comment sought

The Bristol Police Department’s policies and procedures will be examined by a team of assessors from the Police Officers Standards and Training Council.

Verification that the police meets the POST Council’s accreditation standards is part of a voluntary process to gain Tier 2 status, according to a press release that explained the tier is “a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence.”

The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from the Connecticut law enforcement community. The assessors will review written materials; interview individuals; and visit offices and other places where compliance can be witnessed.

As part of the on-site assessment, agency employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments, which can be mailed to accreditation manager Officer James Pelletier, 131 North Main St., Bristol, or emailed to jamespelletier@bristolct.gov. A copy of the state accreditation standards is available at the Bristol Police Department. To receive a copy, please contact Officer Pelletier, (860) 584-3037.

Once the POST Council accreditation assessors complete their review of the agency, they report back to the POST Council Accreditation committee who will recommend to the POST Council if the agency is to be accredited or re-accredited.

Accreditation is for four years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards under which they were initially accredited or re-accredited.

For more information regarding the POST Council accreditation program you may write to William Tanner, State Accreditation Program Manager, 285 Preston Ave., Meriden, or visit the Police Officer Standards and Training Council Accreditation Division website at www.ct.gov/post.