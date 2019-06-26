Students participate in Kids Speak

More than 40 students from Chippens Hill Middle School, Greene-Hills School, Northeast Middle School, and West Bristol School traveled to the University of Connecticut Law School in West Hartford to take part in the 2019 Kids Speak Event.

“Kids Speak provides a forum for our young adolescent scholars to form and voice their position on civil and human rights,” said Catherine Carbone, assistant superintendent of Bristol Public Schools, according to a school press release. “Our Bristol middle grades scholars have great insight and Kids Speak provides an opportunity for our students to share their thinking and advocate for what they believe is just.”

Kids Speak was launched in 1993 as a way for Connecticut students to come together and discuss topics related to civil and human rights.

This was the sixth year that Bristol Public School students participated.

In order to participate in the event, the students had to write an essay on how human rights issues impact our communities and our country today. The essays have been submitted to the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities at the State of Connecticut for a chance to be chosen to read their essay at the Capitol in Hartford.

The day included messages about equal rights and being yourself with speeches given by State Attorney General William Tong, and State Comptroller Kevin Lembo. Students shared their ideas about how they would like to be treated with the other participants and then the state attorney’s office staff conducted small group activities with the students before they had a chance to network with students from all over Connecticut while eating lunch.