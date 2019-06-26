Union holds golf tourney to support Connecticut Children’s

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers will host the IBEW 420/457 Charity Golf Tournament in Memory of Frank Cirillo, on Friday, July 12, at the Pequabuck Golf Club, 56 School St., Terryville.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the services and programs offered to patients at the Connecticut Children’s in Hartford

Foursome and individual player spots are available for purchase, for $640 or $160 respectively. Attending the dinner only will cost $50. Checks should be made payable to “IBEW Charity Golf Tournament,” and mailed to Allen McConnell of 1194 Spindle Hill Rd., Wolcott, CT.

For more information, please call McConnell, (203) 947-2765, Mario Bacchiocchi, (203) 217-1010, or Mike Granger, (860) 712-6250.