Post 2 halted by Berlin’s big inning

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

BRISTOL – The Bristol American Legion Senior baseball squad had its ace pitcher on the mound in its Zone 1 tilt versus Berlin from Muzzy Field on Monday, June 17 in what was a very competitive bout.

Jagger Duquette allowed just one hit into the fourth inning and was in control throughout.

But six straight Berlin batters reached base in the stanza with two outs, leading to four runs, in a big scoring inning for the visiting contingent as Post 68 zipped up a 4-3 Zone 1 win on the road.

Other than the fourth inning snafu, Duquette (four strikeouts, five hits, two walks) was sharp, threw strikes but was ultimately saddled with an untimely loss.

“He threw very well,” said Bristol coach Jerry LaPenta of Duquette. “You can’t assume anything with a two-out rally. You’ve got to get the third out. They got a couple good placed hits and that one grounder there at the end that Evan [Bouchard] dove on. If that’s 10 feet to the left, it’s only three runs [instead of four].”

Bristol out-hit Berlin 6-5 and nabbed an early 2-0 lead in the showdown.

Post 2 executed three sacrifice bunts to perfection while Steven Warkoski went 2-for-3 while Ryan Greene smacked out an RBI double to pace the offense.

“I thought we played really well,” said LaPenta. “We hit the ball very hard.”

And both teams had opportunities to score over the first inning of play.

Berlin’s Dan Veleas unleashed a one-out double to center but was picked off first by Duquette at second base.

Bristol’s Noah Plantamuro opened the bottom of first with a walk and was sacrificed to second by Cory Fradette.

Mac Goulet then launched a fly-ball to center for the second out but the centerfielder overthrew to third base – trying to get the advancing Plantamuro – as the runner eventually scored to make it a 1-0 game.

In the second inning, Bouchard reached base via error and when Josh Nohilly sacrificed the runner over, another player was in scoring position.

Warkoski added his first single to right to put runners on the corners but when Bouchard was caught off the bag on a grounder by Alec DiLoreto, he was tagged out.

And on Caron Sassu’s single, Warkoski was chopped down at the plate for the third out but Bristol still led 1-0 going into the third frame.

Goulet, at his normal third base position, robbed Berlin’s Nick Melville of a single with a great grab in the top of the third and an even better throw to first to get the runner for the first out.

Going into the bottom of the third, Post 2 added a run to the scoreboard.

Fradette and Goulet smashed back-to-back base hits but the lead runner was tagged out at second while Goulet later made it to that base safely.

And on a fly-ball to right from Greene, it was misplayed and dropped, allowing Goulet to score, as Bristol led it 2-0 through three completed innings.

Berlin came up to the plate in the fourth and put together its two-out rally.

Gianni Fanelli walked, Paul D’Amore singled and when Ryan Hyde unleashed a triple to the gap in right, he cleared the bases and quickly, the contest was a 2-2 affair.

And Mike Giove gave Post 68 the lead for good as his double to right scored Hyde to propel the visitors to a 3-2 stake.

Nick Melville then drew a walk and Vince Dastoli singled in another run as the RBI tally made it 4-2 through three-and-a-half innings.

Warkoski responded with his second hit of the showdown, a single to left, and Nick Ruffino came in to pinch-run.

Ruffino took second on a DiLoreto strikeout but did not advance any further as Berlin still led by two as the fifth inning commenced.

Post 68’s top of the order came to bat in the fifth but it started like the fourth frame with two quick outs by Duquette.

And when Fanelli popped up to second, Bristol was right back at it from the plate.

Goulet drew a two-out walk and then Post 2 went to the hit-and-run attack.

Greene produced as he slammed a ball to deep left field as Goulet easily raced home and the double chopped the deficit to one, 4-3, through five completed frames.

“I like that we came back, had a couple rallies” said LaPenta.

Duquette then went on a bit of a spurt, retiring seven straight, as Post 2 came into the bottom of the sixth down by only a run.

Post 68 pitcher Camden Murphy (six hits, five Ks) retired the side in order to propel Berlin into the final stanza of play.

Dastoli reached base in the seventh via error but a 9-5 double play erased Post 68 from the stanza and down to its final three outs, Bristol was forced to score at least one run to keep the event going.

Berlin closer Mark Addamo was tasked to close out the game but Sassu walked to get the tying run on.

Plantamuro bunted Sassu into scoring position and when Fradette’s offering to shortstop was bungled at first, two were on with just one out.

Goulet then flew out to right and Greene struck out as Berlin grabbed a 4-3 win in Bristol.

“You know, I told the guys coming in that it was going to be a tight game,” said LaPenta. “The zone plays a lot different this year. Every team is going to be very competitive. Berlin’s good, West Hartford’s good, Southington’s going to be good. We play Simsbury on Wednesday and they’re going to be good. Winsted is good.”

“So there aren’t any teams [in Zone 1] that are really kind of the bottom of the barrel.”

