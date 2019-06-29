Obituaries: Henry S. Lozewski

Henry S. Lozewski, of Bristol, husband of Mildred (Pelkey) Lozewski passed away Thursday June 27, 2019 at Countryside Manor, Bristol. Henry was born January 8, 1931 in Bristol, CT, he was the son of the late Frank & Eleanor (Kulas) Lozewski. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Stanley Works of New Britain. He was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol and a member of the Golden Agers of the church. He was a member of the PLAV Zbikowski Post #2, Bristol and the Forestville American Legion Post #209. Henry was an avid fisherman and loved going to the casino. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Peter and Geraldine Lozewski of Bristol; his daughter and son-in-law, Nora and William Chapman of Bristol; his grandchildren, Frankie, David, Jessica and Justin and his former daughter-in-law, Missy Lozewski. He is predeceased by his brother, Joseph Lozewski and sisters, Estelle Yurashus, Jeanette Krosnicki and Monica Karter. Funeral services will be held 1PM on Tuesday at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial with military honors will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday from 11AM to 1PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. http://www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com

