Obituaries: Jack S.Mancini

Jack (Giacomo) S. Mancini, 87, of Bristol, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Jack was born in the small town of Turi, province of Bari, Italy on February 3, 1932. He was a parishioner at St. Anthony Church, Bristol.

Jack was the husband of Giovanna D’Aresta Mancini, the love of his life, whom he missed terribly after her death in 2002. Jack and Giovanna made their home and raised their family in Bristol, CT. For the last few years, Jack moved to Southbury to be cared for at the home of his daughter and her family.

Jack was proud of his Italian heritage, and equally proud to earn his United States citizenship. He was grateful for the opportunities this country offered him so he could provide for his family.

Jack worked very hard his entire life, and took pride in any task he undertook at home and at his job. He did factory work, tried his hand at running a small business (gas station), and earned his CDL license which afforded him the chance to do his most favorite job, driving a truck for Pratt and Whitney aircraft. During his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, tending to his vegetable garden, and working part-time as a driver for Stephens World of Wheels.

Jack made his own wine, and passed this wine-making tradition to his son Domenic and his family. Jack truly enjoyed Giovanna’s cooking and the many times when they would have coffee with dear friends. Their home was a welcoming place filled with frequent visits from family and good friends.

Jack also enjoyed taking annual summer vacations with the family no matter what.

Jack is survived by his daughter: Donna Luzi and her husband Armand of Southbury; three sons: Jack J. Mancini, David Mancini, Domenic Mancini and his wife Trish all of Bristol; his daughter-in-law: Mary Ellen Mancini of Bristol; his four grandchildren: Carmela, Nicholas and Elaine (Bowman), Jake, David Jr and Joelle (Yost); one great grandson, ; Gavin (David and Joelle’s son); and many dear nieces and nephews. In addition to his beloved wife and parents; Jack is predeceased by his son: Frank Mancini; his brother: Steve Mancini; and his three sisters: Sunday Roveto, Angela Chiarappa, and Laura Mancini.

In addition, a heartfelt thank you to Jack’s doctor and the compassionate medical staff at Bradley Memorial Hospital. In addition, a special message of gratitude to Doris who provided loving support.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum, Bristol. Relatives and friends are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 on Saturday between 8 AM and 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Church or Southington Care Center Recreation and Activity Fund, 45 Meriden Ave., Southington, CT 06489.

Please visit Jack’s memorial page at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.