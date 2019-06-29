Obituaries: Ted Brunson

Ted Brunson, 54, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Bristol Hospital.

Born in Hartford on December 19, 1964, he was one of eight children to Verna (Pelletier) Brunson of Maine and the late Robert Brunson. Raised in Coventry, he attended local schools, and relocated to Bristol over 20 years ago. He had a love for the open road, by motorcycle or tractor trailer, and was currently working for R & L Carriers, where he leaves many friends. Remembered for his outgoing personality, Ted was willing to lend a hand whenever needed, and enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends, hosting frequent gatherings and cookouts. A NASCAR fan and outdoors enthusiast, he enjoyed riding his Harley alongside his son, Tim, and camping with his daughter, Madison. A much loved father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his mother, he leaves his son, Tim of Tolland, his daughter, Madison of Bristol, and two grandchildren with a third on the way, Charlie and Jack. He also leaves his brothers and sisters, Pete, Jody, Judy and Deb as well as many nieces any nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings Les, Linda and Dianna.

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Ted’s life on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 4-6 p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of Remembrance will be shared at 6:00 p.m.

