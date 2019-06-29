Obituaries: Thomas A. Chapman

Thomas A. Chapman, 69, died May 28th, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Born May 10th, 1950 in Bristol he was the son of the late Paul and Marion (Crabbe) Chapman. Tom attended Bristol schools, Eastern Connecticut State University and the University of New Haven where he received his Master’s degree in Geology. He retired after 28 years from HRP Associates in Farmington and moved to Summerville, SC with his longtime girlfriend Patricia Terwilliger. There he continued with his love of reading and connecting with his Ham operating buddies all over the world. (KB1WEZ) Besides his girlfriend Pat he is survived by his sister Mary Jane (Wayne) Mamed, his nephew Matthew (Katherine) Mamed and his Diskin family of Kensington, CT. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his twin brother Terry. There will be no services but donations can be made in his name to The Friends of the Bristol Public Library, 5 High Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

