Obituaries: Wilfred J. Langevin

Wilfred “Lucky” J. Langevin, Jr., 92, of Bristol, husband of Irene (Kucharski) Langevin, passed away June 24, 2019 at Village Green of Bristol. Born on April 22, 1927 in Bristol, CT, he was a son of the late Wilfred, Sr. and Laura (Miville) Langevin. Wilfred was a U.S. Navy veteran who served our country during WWII. He was a Quality Control Inspector for New Departure, Ingraham’s, Pratt & Whitney, and finally OZ-Gedney before retiring. “Lucky” was a longtime member of St. Stanislaus Church here in Bristol. He and his wife, Irene, enjoyed traveling the U.S. and Europe. Wilfred loved to read in his spare time as well as taking trips to the casinos here in CT. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Wilfred’s caregiver Ann Marie. Besides his wife Irene, “Lucky” is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Paul and Kathy Langevin of Bristol, CT; two daughters and sons-in-law Eileen and John Hackling of Bristol, CT and Joan and Frank Tedesco of Terryville, CT; a sister Laurene Doucette of Farmington, CT; seven grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Francis Langevin and a sister Theresa Ledoux. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, June 29, at 10:00am at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph’s Holy Family Chapel Mausoleum. There are no calling hours. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org/give. Donations may also be sent to St. Stanislaus Church by using the address above. Family and friends are invited to leave a condolence message or upload their favorite picture of “Lucky” by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

