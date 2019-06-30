Imagine Nation studio schedule for summer

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center at One Pleasant Street in Bristol announced an extended Tuesday to Saturday museum studio schedule for July and August, including an all new lineup of daily workshops.

July 2 to 13: Wonders of Water Workshops include Water Pollution, 10:30 a.m.; Life Cycle of a Frog at 11:30 a.m., and Surfboard Pop Art at 1:30 p.m.

July 16 to 27: World of Nature Animal Tracks at 10:30 a.m.; Junior Zoo Keeper at 11:30 a.m.; and Nature Prints at 1:30 p.m.

July 30 to Aug. 10: Amazing Art Cezanne at 10:30 a.m.; Shell Creatures at 11:30 a.m.; and Elsa Schiaparelli- Design a Hat! at 1:30 p.m.

Aug. 13 to 24: Full STEAM Ahead What is a Crater? at 10:30 a.m.; Shadows with a Purpose at 11:30 a.m.; and Exploring the Solar System at 1:30 p.m.

All daily workshops are included with regular admission to the Museum Studios.

Museum Studios and events are designed for children ages 2 to 8.

Admission is $10 and person ages 1 and up. Visit six times by Aug. 24 to complete the museum’s Summer Fun Pass punch card and receive a prize.

For more details and workshop descriptions, visit www.imaginenation.org/calendar.