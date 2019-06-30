Museum, library team up for children’s reading program

The Bristol Public Library Children’s Department in partnership with Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, presents a five-week summer reading program for rising kindergarteners-grade 2, “Picture My Story.”

Picture my Story will be held Tuesdays, July 9 to Aug. 6 from 2 to 3 pm at the Bristol Public Library Children’s Department located at 5 High St. in Bristol.

This program aligns with the library’s Collaborative Summer Reading Program, “Universe of Stories.” Each week, children will explore the world they live in and their family history with a variety of books, interactive experiences, and special guests. During the program, children will contribute their own page that will be added to an original picture book that will become part of the Bristol Public Library’s collection.

Pre-registration is not required.

For further information, call the Bristol Public Library Children’s Department at (860)584-7787. Lunch will be provided. This program is made possible through the generosity of The Stocker Foundation.