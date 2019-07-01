Obituary: Anthony J. Sileo, 96

Anthony J. Sileo, 96, of Bristol, husband of Jennie V. (Bettua) Sileo, passed away on Thursday (June 27, 2019) at John Dempsey Hospital, Farmington. Anthony was born in Waterbury on March 25, 1923 and was the son of the late Andrew and Angelina (Nardozzi) Sileo. Prior to retiring, he was the owner of Margonelli’s Paint Store in Plainville. Anthony honorably served in the United States Army during WWII with the 10th Mountain Division and was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales parish at St. Anthony Church, Bristol. He was a member of the American Legion Seicheprey Post 2 of Bristol, Friends of Bristol Library and Lifetime member of the Republican Party. He volunteered for the RSVP at Southside School, Bristol and he helped establish the Army 10th Mountain Division Scholarship Fund at Siena College, New York.

In addition to his beloved wife, Anthony is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Donna Morrocco-Saucier and Wayne Saucier of Bristol; his three sons and daughters-in-laws: Andrew J. and Lynn Sileo of Bristol, Michael A. and Cathy Sileo of Plainville, and Richard A. and Kate Sileo of Thomaston; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday July 1, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Sunday June 30, 2019 between 4 PM and 7 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Bristol Library, 5 High Street, Bristol, CT 06010 or the 10th Mountain Division Scholarship Fund at Siena College, 515 Loudon Road, Loudonville, NY 12211.

