On Monday, July 22 at 7 p.m., a meeting of the Republican Town Committee of Bristol will be held at Nuchies, 164 Central St. to endorse candidates for municipal office.

A pasta dinner/fundraiser will be available for $20 per person beforehand at 6 p.m.

All are welcome, and tickets can be obtained at the Bristol Republican Town Committee Facebook page or by calling (860) 266-7812.