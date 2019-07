Angelina Mercado, 16, of Bristol has been reported as missing since July 2 at midnight. Mercado is described as a white Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet tall, 116 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. Her mother, who made the missing person report, did not see what Mercado was wearing when she left.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Mercado. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011.