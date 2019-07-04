Chambers to host job, career fair Oct. 3

The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce will be hosting a job and career fair on Thursday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon, and from 2 to 6 p.m., at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 42 Century Dr., Bristol.

The chamber is looking for vendors to take part in the job and career fair. Spaces include a six foot table with two chairs – set up will begin at 7:30 a.m. – and two lunches, which will be held from noon to 2 p.m.

Vendor rates are $100 for chamber members, and $150 for non-members. Those who reserve their space before Wednesday, July 31, can receive a 10% discount.

To reserve a vendor space, contact the chamber by visiting, www.centralctchambers.org, or by calling (860) 584-4718.