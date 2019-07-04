Legion: Bristol has its win streak snapped by Southington

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

SOUTHINGTON – The Bristol American Legion Senior squad had its seven game winning streak snapped when Southington defeated the locals 4-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 30.

However, Post 2 split the day and started the month of July with the best Zone 1 record of all the teams at 10-3 (12-4 overall).

After the exciting one-run win in eight innings against Berlin on June 28, Bristol took on Winsted from Muzzy Field in Bristol and one two-hit the program the following day.

And Post 2 won the contest 4-1 off a sterling pitching effort by

Stephen Warkoski.

The chucker moved to 3-0 on the campaign as he went six innings to seal the win.

Noah Plantamuro came on in the end to snare a seventh inning save.

Zach West lost the game for Post 43.

Winsted led 1-0 out the gate but Bristol notched two runs in the third and another two in the fifth to secure the victorious effort.

And in the two Southington contests on Sunday, June 30 from Southington high school, Post 2 won the first contest by a 6-2 push.

Bristol snared two runs over the first, third, and sixth innings to ice the contest.

Jagger Duquette won the event over his 6.2 innings of work before the pitch count ended the contest for the Bristol stud.

Duquette moved to 3-1 on the campaign, posting eight strikeouts while allowing eight hits against Post 72.

Noah Plantamuro (1-for-4, single, two runs scored), Mac Goulet (two walks), Josh Nohilly (2-for-3, walk, 3 RBI), Evan Bouchard (1-for-2, walk) and Alec DiLoreto (1-for-3) led the charge offensively.

In the second game of the day, Soutington scored two runs in the first inning and another in the second to give the home team a 3-0 lead that held throughout the showdown.

Nohilly started the game for Bristol, drawing his first loss of the year in three innings of action.

He allowed seven hits and three walks while striking out three.

Plantamuro had one of Bristol’s five hits while Goulet was 2-of-4 with a double and two RBI.

Ryan Greene also singled, Bouchard smashed out a double, and Owen Davis walked for the visitors.

Post 2 did pull off a triple play during the third inning of the game (6-6U-6 to 3).