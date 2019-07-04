Obituaries: Reginald H. Beaulieu

Reginald “Pete” H. Beaulieu, 76, of Terryville, husband of Evelyn (Violette) Beaulieu passed away
Thursday June 27, 2019 at home. Reginald was born December 24, 1942 in Madawaska, Maine, son of the
late James and Marie (DuFour) Beaulieu. Prior to his retirement he was the owner and operator of R&M
Home Improvements. He was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. He loved fishing and going to
local coffee shops. In addition to wife he is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Peter and Pam
Beaulieu of Terryville, Paul and Jesica Beaulieu of Bristol; his brothers, Jack Beaulieu of Plainville and
Joseph Beaulieu of Maine; his sisters, Priscilla Bourgoin of Bristol and Joan Erisoty of Enfield; his
grandchildren Kayla, Austin, Juliette and Dominic and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends
may visit at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Saturday July 6th from 12 to 2PM with a
funeral service to follow at 2PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American
Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Assoc.