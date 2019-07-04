Obituaries: Reginald H. Beaulieu

Reginald “Pete” H. Beaulieu, 76, of Terryville, husband of Evelyn (Violette) Beaulieu passed away

Thursday June 27, 2019 at home. Reginald was born December 24, 1942 in Madawaska, Maine, son of the

late James and Marie (DuFour) Beaulieu. Prior to his retirement he was the owner and operator of R&M

Home Improvements. He was a parishioner of St. Casimir Church, Terryville. He loved fishing and going to

local coffee shops. In addition to wife he is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Peter and Pam

Beaulieu of Terryville, Paul and Jesica Beaulieu of Bristol; his brothers, Jack Beaulieu of Plainville and

Joseph Beaulieu of Maine; his sisters, Priscilla Bourgoin of Bristol and Joan Erisoty of Enfield; his

grandchildren Kayla, Austin, Juliette and Dominic and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends

may visit at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville on Saturday July 6th from 12 to 2PM with a

funeral service to follow at 2PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American

Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Assoc. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com