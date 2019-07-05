Obituary: Lucille (Felice) Petke, 104

Lucille (Felice) Petke, 104, beloved wife of the late Edward Petke, of Bristol, died at home on Wednesday (June 26, 2019). Born in New Britain to the late Antonio and Maria (Ciccio) Felice, she soon moved to Bristol where she attended Bristol schools. She worked for Eagle Lock in Terryville as an inspector and also worked for Veeder-Root Company. She was married on June 26, 1954 to Edward, and they enjoyed a long and happy marriage. She loved reading, especially Danielle Steele, and visiting Foxwoods Casino.

Lucille is survived by a brother: Anthony Felice of Bristol, her favorite sister: Rose Krystofolski of Bristol, and several nieces and nephews including: Laurie and Nancy Felice and Bob Krystofolski, all of Bristol.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:00AM at Saint Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave, in Forestville. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Forestville, CT, 06011. Please visit Lucille’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.