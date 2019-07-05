Obituary: Ruby Jarry, 92

Ruby Jarry, 92, of Plantsville, widow of Arthur J. Jarry, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at The Summit at Plantsville. Ruby was born April 3, 1927 in England and was a daughter of Sidney and Ivy Searle. She also lived in Maine prior to moving to Connecticut. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at General Electric in Plainville. Ruby loved to sew, knit and dance. Ruby is survived by five sons and two daughters-in-law: David and Linda Jarry of Bristol, and Scott and Carmen Jarry and Michael Jarry of Florida, and Bruce Jarry and Steven Jarry of Maine; a daughter, Roxanne McMahon and Robert English of Bristol; a brother, Peter Searle of Australia; a sister, Pearl of England; fourteen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and a long-time friend, Ellie Burdette. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her a brother, David Searle; a sister, Pam; and grandsons, Miles McMahon and Josh Jarry.

Ruby’s life will be celebrated at calling hours on Saturday, July 27, 2019 between 1 and 3 PM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Please visit Ruby’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.