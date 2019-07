Ruth W. (Ordway) Kiesel, 91, wife of the late George W. Kiesel, passed away on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at Ingraham Manor, Bristol. Ruth was born on September 27, 1927 in Maine to the late Wilbur and Alice (Butler) Ordway.

Services will be private and at the convenience on the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol assisted the family. Please visit Ruth’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.