Farmer’s Market Coupons for seniors available

The Bristol Senior Center began distribution of the Farmer’s Market Coupons on July 1.

Those eligible will receive $18 in coupons. You must be age 60 or older and have a monthly income of $1,926.00 or less as a single and $2,607.00 as a married couple for eligibility; or under 60 and permanently disabled living in subsidized senior housing.

The Bristol Senior Center is located at 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. It is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You must bring a driver’s license or photo ID, along with proof of income.

For further information, please contact the center’s main office at (860)584-7895.