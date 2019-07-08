Obituary: Euphemia ‘Effie’ (Rogala) Bogucki, 97

Euphemia “Effie” (Rogala) Bogucki, 97, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Casimer A. Bogucki, passed away at her home on Wednesday (July 3, 2019). Effie was born in Middlefield, CT on May 17, 1922 and was a daughter of the late Charles and Theodosia (Cyranowicz) Rogala. She resided in New Britain before moving to Bristol in 1951. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol and a member of the Bristol Senior Citizens. Effie was an exceptional woman in many ways. Above all she was a loving wife and mother, filled with unconditional love. She was non-judgmental. She valued education highly and taught her children “If you do not learn something new every day, you have wasted that day”. We learned all our important life lessons from her and our father. She taught us to dream of a world without wars, conflict, and gun violence, and to strive to attain it. But most of all, she taught us to imagine- to see animals in clouds, to imagine a world in peace where people of every race, faith, gender, and orientation were treated equally in dignity and respect. She taught us that humble is a noble word and not a word of shame. The world is a far better place because Effie Bogucki was in it for 97 years. Effie is survived by three children: Suzanne Bryan of Pasadena, TX, Gerald E. Bogucki, DMD, and his wife Jayne DePole-Bogucki of Bristol, and Madelyn Doyon and Gary Doyon of Bristol; a beloved brother, Robert Rogala and wife, Carol; four grandchildren: Dr. Olivia Bogucki, Arianna Bogucki, Natalie Trillo and husband, Doug, and Michael Doyon and wife, Melissa; four great-grandchildren: Kasen and Brynn Trillo, Ash and Luella Doyon; and several nieces and nephews including her beloved nephew: Peter Tokarz and his wife, Pamela. In addition to her husband, Effie was predeceased by her beloved sister and best friend, Eugenia Tokarz, and brothers, Marion and Alfred Rogala. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday (July 8, 2019) at 10:30 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Monday between 9 and 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Effie’s memory may be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Effie’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

