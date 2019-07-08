Obituary: Lorenzo A. Gonzalez, 29

Lorenzo A. Gonzalez, 29, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Lorenzo was born on October 25, 1989 in Hartford and was the son of Lorenzo Gonzalez and Migdalia Rosario.

Lorenzo was raised in Bristol and attended Bristol Central High School. His favorite saying was “Don’t be that guy”.

In addition to his parents, Lorenzo is survived by his girlfriend: Sabrina Slemp of Bristol; his two brothers: Alejandro and Jacob Gonzalez both of Bristol; his sister: Cynthia Gonzalez of Bristol; his nephew: Isak Gonzalez; and his three nieces: Isabel, Natalie and Aubrey Garcia.

Family and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Wednesday July 10, 2019 between the hours of 1 PM and 4 PM.

