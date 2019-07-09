Obituaries: Elvira Mannarino

Elvira Mannarino, 97, of Bristol passed away July 7, 2019 at Ingraham Manor. She was the widow of Natale Mannarino.

Elvira was born in Paola, Italy on April 21, 1922 the daughter of the late Rafaele and Cherubina Mannarino.

She was a member of St. Anthony’s Church and the Rosary Society of the church.

She is survived by a son, Philip and his wife Linda Mannarino, two daughters, Carmela Mannarino and Anna Mannarino, three sisters, Emily Veltri, Jenny Zupi, and Millie Sprovieri. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Craig Mannarino and his wife Carolyn, Jodi Hurd and her husband John and Jill Corrado and her husband Scott, nine great-grandchildren Abby, Evan, Mia, Chloe, Andrew, Reed, Maia, Cami and Rocco. She was predeceased by a sister, Mary Bossio and a brother, Alfred Mannarino.

The family would like to thank the staff at both Bristol Hospital and Ingraham Manor for their compassion and care.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 9:00 Am to 10:30 AM at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St., Bristol, CT. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 AM at St. Anthony’s Church 111 School St., Bristol, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ingraham Manor 400 North Main St. Bristol, CT 06010 or Bristol Hospital Brewster Rd. Bristol or a charitable organization of the donor’s choice. WWW.Dunnfh.com