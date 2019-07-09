Obituaries: Noella L. Martel

Noella L. (Therrien) Martel, 86, of Bristol, widow of Alfred Martel, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at home, surrounded by her family. Born on December 23, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Alice (Couture) Therrien. Noella worked at the Traveler’s Insurance Co. for 12 years before her retirement. She was very active at St. Joseph’s Church here in Bristol. Noella was a recipient of the St. Joseph Archdiocesan Medal of Appreciation. She was a member of the core group for Renew. She attended the Small Christian Community Meetings and was a member of the RCIA program. Noella was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph’s Church as well as a CCD teacher for the 1st and 2nd grade. She was a past Food Festival Chairwoman and attended each parish picnic that St. Joseph’s held. Lastly, Noella volunteered her time working in St. Joseph’s Soup Kitchen. Noella is survived by her son Michael Martel of Bristol; three daughters and sons-in-law Nancy and Jean Nadeau of Orrum, NC, Sandra and Thomas Huria of Terryville, CT, and Susan and Kraig Keegan also of Terryville, CT; two sisters Lorraine Morin of New Britain, CT and Yvette Breton and her significant other Norman Rheault of Arundel, ME; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Noella was predeceased by two daughters, Cynthia Nichisti and Barbara Martel. A funeral mass will be held Wednesday, July 10, at 10am at St. Joseph Church, Queen St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday evening from 5-7pm at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Joseph Church, 149 Goodwin St., Bristol, CT 06010. Family and friends are invited to send a condolence message or upload their favorite picture of Noella by visiting www.dupontfuneralhome.com

