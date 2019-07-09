Obituaries: Nora Lundski

Nora (Jabs) Lundski, 99, of Bristol, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Village Green of Bristol. She was the widow of Stephen Lundski. Nora was born in Bristol, CT on October 15, 1919, the daughter of Adam and Adelgunda (Blank) Jabs.

She worked at New Departure for many years before she retired. She was a member of the Sewing Circle and Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was also a member of the Senior Saints.

She is survived by nieces and nephew, Elaine Pearl, Thomas Jabs, Lori Jabs Abbott, and Patricia Crowley, plus several grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Mildred Jabs and a brother, Paul Jabs.

The family would like to thank the staff at Village Green for their compassion and care.

A Memorial Service will be held on her 100th Birthday, October 5, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in West Cemetery, Bristol. Dunn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Nora attributed her longevity to her faith and sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or a charitable organization of the donor’s choice.