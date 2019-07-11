Obituary: Carol A. Hale, 67

Carol A. Hale, 67, of Harwinton, beloved wife of Mark D. Hale, died on Wednesday (July 10, 2019) at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury. Carol was born in Hartford on June 2, 1952 and was a daughter of the late Orean and Vina (LeBlanc) Michaud.

She was raised in Bristol where she graduated from Bristol Eastern High School. She went on to receive an Associate Degree in Accounting from Northwestern Community College. She worked for the Bristol Community Organization and was a part-owner and manager of Omni Books and Comics in Bristol. She enjoyed crafting with beads, gardening and she loved nature and being outdoors. She was an avid hiker and had the experience of backpacking across Europe and Africa.

In addition to her husband, Carol leaves two sons: Richard Theriault of Burlington and David Theriault of Terryville; two sisters: Linda Witham of Waterville, ME, and Jeanne Backhaus and husband, James of Lubec, ME; a grandson: Elie Aidan Theriault; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Saturday (July 13, 2019) between 1 and 3 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Please visit Carol’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com