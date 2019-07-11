Obituary: Eva M. (LaFountain) Calver, 79

Eva M. (LaFountain) Calver, 79, wife of the late Robert Calver, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Countryside Manor, Bristol. Eva was born on December 4, 1939 in Keeseville, NY and was the daughter of the late Henry and Velma (Lattrela) LaFountain.

Eva began waitressing at Michigan Hots in the early 1960’s, before opening her own restaurant named Eva and Val’s in the 1980’s, after the loss of her mother and sister she closed her restaurant and continued her 55 year waitressing career among many Bristol restaurants. She was also an amazing cook, famous for her meat sauce and 10 inch pies that she loved giving out on holidays.

Eva is survived by her two sons: Daniel and James Calver of Bristol; her three brothers: Howie and Izzy LaFountain of Bristol, Vinny LaFountain of North Haven, Bob LaFountain of Oregon; her two sisters: Cathy and Fuzzy Goodwin and Christine Holland all of Bristol; her two grandchildren: Kyle Donahue, Nicole Calver; and many nieces and nephews including: Rick and Cindy Goodwin, Tim Goodwin, and Diane and Matt Green. A special thank you to Lori and Brian Mastrobatisto and Terry and Phil Ricci.

Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol on Monday July 15, 2019 between the hours of 2 PM and 4 PM. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

Please visit Eva’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com