Obituary: Theresa ‘Terri’ R. Berloni, 89

Theresa “Terri” R. Berloni, 89, of Bristol, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born on March 14, 1930 in New Britain, daughter of the late Anthony and Juliette (Sylvain) Pignatella. She has been a Bristol resident since 1958.

Theresa was the loving wife of Francis J. Berloni for close to 65 years. She loved to sing, dance, laugh, take long car rides and travel to Cape Cod and Maine where she would vacation with her family. Theresa brought a smile to everyone’s face who knew her. She loved people and never missed an opportunity to dine out. She worked at a local convalescent home for over 25 years. Theresa’s main priority in her life was her family and she will be dearly missed.

Besides her husband Francis, Theresa is survived by her loving daughter Debra Yelding of Bristol; brother Donald Pignatella and his wife Anita of Berlin; sisters Shirley Kowar of Berlin, Donna Fitts of NC and her many beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son-in-law Randolph “Sonny” Yelding and her brother Anthony Pignatella, Jr.

The family would like to thank the nursing home staff of Apple Rehab Farmington Valley for their care and support.

Calling hours will be held 10:00-12noon on Friday, July 12, 2019 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville. A service will follow at 12noon followed by a burial at St. Mary Cemetery, 1309 Stanley St, New Britain.

