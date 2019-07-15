City says cooling centers opening in anticipation of heat wave

The temperature is on the rise the next few days with anticipated high heat and humidity. Here are cooling stations for those needing help to get away from the heat.

The Bristol Public Library – Main Branch at 5 High St., is open as a cooling center Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bristol Senior Center -240 Stafford Ave. is open as a cooling center, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bristol Parks and Recreation reports all splash pads are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the two outdoor pools at Page and Rockwell Park, are also open from 1 to 7 p.m.

The Salvation Army – Bristol is open this week Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Brian’s Angels, an outreach center within St. Vincent DePaul, 19 Jacob St., is open every day from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Agape House, 43 School St., (formerly the Baptist church) is open every day except Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon.

As a reminder, the city said in a press release check on family and/or elderly neighbors. Keep hydrated and remember, animals shouldn’t be left outside in the heat, or in vehicles.